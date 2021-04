Community Shred Day set for April 16

CBL State Savings Bank is hosting a free Community Shred Day on April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greer branch, located at 229 Trade Street.

Shred paper.

Stock a shelf.

Shred sensitive documents and stock the local food pantry.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.