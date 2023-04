Greer Relief Week

set for April 23-29

The local nonprofit is holding the second annual Greer Relief Week on April 23-29 to celebrate the work done in the community for over 85 years, transforming neighbors in need to neighbors who thrive, as well as to help with raising money and awareness for the mission.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.