GPD to hold stuff-a-cruiser

on Saturday

The Greer Police Department will hold a Stuff-a-Cruiser event on Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in Greer. The community is invited to fill a police car with school supplies for those in need.

Walmart is located at 14055 E. Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.

