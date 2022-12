Wellford Police

to hold toy run

The Wellford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in sponsoring the children around the area with new, unopened toys.

The police department will holds its 6th annual Santa toy run in December just before Christmas.

Last year, they delivered toys to dozens of kids.



