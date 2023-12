Greer Citizen Letters

to Santa due Dec. 14

The Greer Citizen will be publishing our Dear Santa section on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Send your wish lists to letterstosanta@greercitizen.com or drop them off at our office, 317 Trade St., by Thursday, Dec. 14.

