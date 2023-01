MOA Architecture

to hold E-Waste Drive

BMW Charity Pro-Am and MOA Architecture, Inc. will host an E-Waste Drive on Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-noon at Venture X parking lot to help the community safely recycle old electronics.

Citizens can dispose of unwanted electronics and all types of metal at the free drive.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.