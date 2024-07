City registering

for Civics Academy

The City of Greer is registering for the Fall 2024 session of its Greer Civics Academy.

The free, 10-week course allows residents to explore each and every city department to get a better understanding of how local government works.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.