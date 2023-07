Taylors Business Assoc.

to meet July 20

Taylors Business Association will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. at The Farehouse in Taylors Mill. Visitors are invited for a time of networking, connecting, and food.

The Farehouse is located at 250 Mill St. PW3151 in Taylors.

