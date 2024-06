Ice Cream Social set

to raise awareness

JEHM Wealth and Retirement will host an Ice Cream Social on Thursday, June 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease.

The event seeks to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s on The Longest Day–the summer solstice.



