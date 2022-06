Palisades in Duncan

hosting food Drive

Palisades in Duncan is holding a community canned food drive through June 25.

Canned food items only can be dropped off at the community clubhouse during business hours.

Palisades at Duncan is located at 1010 Palisade Woods Drive in Duncan.



