Make-A-Wish fundraiser

set for March 21

A Make-A-Wish SC fundraiser will take place at Abbott’s Frozen Custard on Thursday, March 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the Cones for a Cause event will benefit critically ill children in South Carolina.



