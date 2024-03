City of Greer plans

spring cleaning events

The City of Greer has planned a month of Spring Cleaning activities for Earth Month.

The city is encouraging residents to participate in a citywide cleanup throughout the month. All supplies are provided including bag pickup after a cleaning.

Additional events include:



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.