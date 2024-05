Greer Relief Rummage

Sale continues

Greer Relief Last Chance Rummage Sale will continue by appointment through June 3 at 5 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday appointments are available to view items at the 202 Victoria Street location.

For more information or to schedule a time, call 864-334-3521.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.