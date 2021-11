Greer CPW holding

Tree Giveaway

Greer CPW is celebrating Arbor Day this December by giving away 30 trees (10 oak and 20 maple) to Greer CPW customers.

Those interested should email Alison.Rauch@greercpw.com with their tree preference.



