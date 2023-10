Azalea Garden Club

to host fundraiser

The Azalea Garden Club of Greer is hosting a pie event on October 12. Pies ready to bake or freeze will be available for purchase for $25 each. Pies are Anne Helton’s Recipe Apple Pies.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.