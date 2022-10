Litter pick up

set for Oct. 20

A Litter Pick Up event on October 20 is helping to bring awareness to the importance of clean water.

That day is being recognized by the national Value of Water campaign with a local twist by the Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW).



