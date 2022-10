Duncan to hold Eat &

Roll benefit for rogers

The Town of Duncan is hosting Eat & Roll, a food truck and car show event to benefit the Rogers family, on October 7, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at 119 S. Spencer St., Duncan.

The show will be held at Shipwreck Cove Waterpark parking lot.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.