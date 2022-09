Skyla Strong Fair

is Saturday

Skyla Strong 2022 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, noon-4 p.m. at 708 Old Rutherford Road in Taylors.

The event will feature a raffle, games, hot dogs, horse rides, auction, and the popular pumpkin popping contest.

Funds will benefit Skyla Strong.



