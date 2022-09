Greer to host

private screening

The City of Greer will host a private screening of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film on September 9 at 7 p.m. inside the Cannon Centre.

A free trolley will be provided from the City of Greer parking garage, which is free, to the Cannon Centre starting at 6 p.m.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.