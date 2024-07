“We’re doing this for the homeless, the less fortunate. They don’t get to go to parties, and weddings, and those kinds of things. You’ve got to go through life, and you can’t go through life without having a low country boil in South Carolina,” said Martha Bennett, Director of Daily Bread Ministries Greer Soup Kitchen.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.