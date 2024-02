The Rotary Club of Greer will host its first annual Dining Around Greer fundraising event on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Greer City Hall. The event will feature nearly 30 local food vendors, where citizens of Greer can support the Rotary Club and local business owners.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.