The Greer Lions Club presented a $2,500 check to Leader Dogs for the Blind last Thursday. Jerry Hatley, center, accepted the check on behalf of the organization from Greer Lions Club Secretary Karen Kenyon, left, and President Mike Harris. The funds were raised through broom sales and Greer High football concessions.

