The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has announced the new Chamber Board of Directors and Board of Advisors for 2023.

They include:

Board of Directors 2023

Chair: Jennifer Moorefield, Greenville Technical College

Chair-Elect: Mark Hopper, Hopper Financial

Treasurer: Rob Safrit, Family Dental Health

