A mother and daughter were killed in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning on I-85 near mile marker 60, at the Hwy. 101 exit.

Heather Holman Padgett, 49, of Bonneau, and her daughter, Cheyenne Nicole Padgett, 23, of Bonneau, were pronounced dead by Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office at 2:40 a.m. Sunday.