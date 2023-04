North Greenville University graduate Bob Richey, whose Furman Paladins claimed the national spotlight by advancing to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Division I Basketball Championship Tournament, will deliver the Address at NGU’s Spring Commencement Exercises on May 5 at Younts Stadium in Tigerville.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.