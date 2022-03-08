Party bike on the move

A party bike has arrived in the City of Greer.

Premier Pedal Parties, a custom designed luxury party bike, is now in operation.

“We picked the bike up on July 5th and were relieved it had finally arrived,” said Jennifer Middleton, co-owner with Jenny Devereaux of Premier Pedal Parties.

Middleton and Devereaux have ridden the party bike with and without using the assistant motor.

“So far we have had good feedback and lots of laughs,” Devereaux said. “One day we rode without using the assistant motor, and that was a challenge, but on the other hand, the motor is very strong, so we can make the ride as hard or easy as the riders want.”

“Right now we have a limited schedule and are riding more in the evening, closer to sundown,” Middleton said. “The route is the perfect length with just the right amount of hills and flat roads, and in the evening, the lights on Trade Street make for gorgeous scenery to ride through.”

The party bike has upgraded features, including a sound system, turn signals, seatbelts, LED lights, and a roof that provides for shade and storage.

“Going forward, we will be looking for more opportunities to bring the bike to private events and neighborhood parties, along with our regular route in Greer,” Middleton said. “We are looking forward to getting our Music Bingo nights going and a boot camp workout ride as well.”

Parties of 6-14 people cruise on tours, which give guests views of historic Greer while they learn about the city’s history, culture, and traditions.

“Our Pedal Party Tours are an unforgettable experience,” said Devereaux. “A fun, active way to get together with friends and family while enjoying what the city has to offer.”

Trained drivers steer through the streets powered by the riders’ legs and assistant motor for hills. Premier Pedal Parties offers both group (individual/mix and match) and private parties through historic Greer for anyone 13+ years old.

“It’s a party on wheels,” said co-owner Jennifer Middleton. “Riders will be cruisin’ and groovin’ as they ride to popular bars, restaurants and shops.”

Additional activities include Music Bingo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays along with scavenger hunts on Sundays.

Banners and decor can be added to personalize the experience, and guests may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages on board.

Tours are 90 minutes and take a 25-30 minute stop for patrons to enjoy drinks, food, and shopping.

All rides are pre-booked online. Tours are $40/rider for a mixed group, and a private party with all 14 seats can be booked for $400.

For more information, visit www.premierpedalparties.com.

kaelyn@greercitizen.com | 877-2076