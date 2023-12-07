Remembering a Rebel

UPDATE: The balloon release scheduled for Friday at Nixon Field has been cancelled since publication of this article.

The Byrnes community is mourning the tragic loss of Rashard Wright, a former Rebel football star and recent graduate.

Wright was shot and killed outside of a Duncan apartment complex on Saturday. He was only 18 years old.

Several members of the football program remembered Wright: their classmate, teammate, and friend. They recalled his “contagious” laugh and smile.

“We’re all sad. We’re really sad. We’re grieving. We’re all angry,” said Chris Foster, fellow Byrnes teammate on defense with Wright, “but I know he wouldn’t want us to be those things. I know he wouldn’t want us to be sad the whole time.”

“Right now, we’re all just asking ‘why?’” said David Wilson, a rising senior on the Rebels’ defensive unit who Wright “took under his wing.”

“’Why him? Why Rashard?’” Wilson said. “We’re all just trying our best to keep pushing right now. Everybody’s taking it different.”

Wright played both defensive back and wide receiver for the Rebels and was an A/B honor roll student at Byrnes High School. Wright planned to attend Benedict College in the fall, where he would have continued playing football and furthering his education.

Byrnes coach Reggie Shaw said Wright was “loyal, dependable, and always outspoken.” Shaw remembered Wright as someone who always had a heart for kids.

“Every time we held a youth camp here at Byrnes, he was always the first one out there. He loved kids, and kids were always drawn to him because he was so fun. He knew how to entertain them. He just knew how to have a good time. He was such a wonderful person.”

“It’s very raw right now,” said Shaw. “We’re hurting as a team, as a family, as a community. It’s a ball of emotions for all of us right now.”

A GoFundMe page was set up online by Mary Wright, Rashard’s aunt, to cover the burial expenses. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised over $21,000.

“He was loved by many and loved life,” said Mary. “It saddens us that he was taken too soon.”

FRIENDS, TEAMMATES SHARE MEMORIES

Several of Rashard’s closest friends and teammates took the time to share their favorite memories they made with him.

Colby Shaw, former Byrnes quarterback: “Last year, our senior season, we had a really tough loss against Spartanburg. I remember feeling really down on myself after that game, and Rashard could see that I was upset. He just pulled me aside right there after the game and started talking to me, telling me how much he believed in me and that the team needed me. I needed that encouragement.”

Chris Foster, Byrnes defensive end/linebacker: “I was in the hospital last year recovering from my car accident, and he came up to visit me. He brought me some of my favorite cinnamon buns from Cinnabon, and he just hung around me and made me laugh while I was recovering.”

Landyn James, former J.L. Mann wide receiver who played D5 youth football with Wright: “The first time I met him, I think we were in fifth grade, and it was picture day. Rashard was smiling and joking, but then as soon it was his turn to have his picture taken, it was like a mugshot. No smile or anything. But then right after he gets done with the photographer, he just busts out laughing. I just looked at him, and I was like, ‘Bro, what is wrong with you?’ He just laughs and goes, ‘I don’t smile for pictures.’ And he’s right, he never did. He always kept a straight face, but he was always smiling everywhere else. I’m just thankful I was able to see him smile as much as I did while he was here.”

David Wilson, Byrnes defensive back: “I’ve got too many good memories with him, but I will never forget, one time we were at a 7-on-7 tournament in Alabama, and we were staying in the same hotel room with another one of our teammates. It was three to a room, and our teammate, he was a defensive back too, he was on the phone way late, you know, talking to girls and all that. And Rashard was like ‘okay man, you keep playing around and you’re going to get burnt [at the tournament] the first play you get in.’ He kept telling him that, and then sure enough, the next day, the first play he got in, they bombed him for a touchdown. Rashard let him know about it. He was just so funny, man. We would still joke about that to this day.”

Will Fowler, Byrnes linebacker: “All the times he was just laughing and joking around, I’ll miss those. There was always a bunch of smiles when we were around him. I’m going to miss playing with him, but football is such a small part of it.”

The Byrnes community will hold a balloon release in honor of Wright at 7 p.m. on Friday at Nixon Field. Wright’s funeral will take place on Saturday, tentatively at Church at the Mill in Moore, SC.

