An 18-foot steel beam that was prayed over and signed by North Greenville University (NGU) administrators, faculty, staff, students, and board members on March 2 now serves as a structural piece for the new entrance at the university’s Donnan Administration Building on the Tigerville campus.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.