Byrnes senior pitcher Jake Short wasn’t feeling it in the first inning. He’s the first to admit it.

Short was uncharacteristically off his game, allowing rival Gaffney to put up three runs in the opening frame—two coming from a home run over the left field wall.

Short walked off the mound with his head down. His Rebels trailed 3-0 early in the first round of the 5-A playoffs, and he felt responsible. Gaffney seemed to have Short’s number.

But then, Short said, one of Gaffney’s players chirped at him about his pitching.

“One of their players started talking trash to me, so I shook my head and said ‘Alright then.’ I don’t let that kind of thing get to my head,” said Short. “I let my game do the talking.”

Short’s game spoke for him the rest of the way. And it was loud.

The senior right-hander tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts. He didn’t allow another run. Byrnes earned a 12-3 win over Gaffney to advance through the winner’s bracket of the playoffs.

“I knew I was going to bounce back,” said Short. “I felt a little tight in the first inning, so I came into the bullpen to try to get loosened up a little bit. It must have helped, because I went back out and shut [Gaffney] down.”

“You don’t poke the bear,” said Byrnes junior second baseman Connor Crenshaw, jokingly tapping Short in the chest. “That’s never a good idea.”

Byrnes head coach Taylor Hollifield praised Short for “not panicking” and bouncing back from the three-run first.

“Jake’s a competitor. He’s someone who wants to be perfect. He sort of took that first inning to heart,” said Hollified. “He was leaving some pitches up early, but he just kept battling, because that’s what he does. He never quits.”

Byrnes rallied with one run in the bottom half of the first three innings to tie it. The Rebels broke the game open with three runs in the fourth and five in the sixth inning.

It was Connor Crenshaw’s bat that led the way.

Crenshaw went 3-4 on the night with 4 RBIs to power the Rebels.

“I knew I had a job to do, all of us did,” said Crenshaw. “Once we went down early, we wanted to help Jake out by getting those runs back.

“We’re a team that doesn’t give up. We’re never going to put our heads down and say it’s over. We’ve proven this season that we know how to come back.”

There’s a word the Rebels like to use for that resiliency.

“Grit. I think if there’s any one word to describe this team, it’s grit,” said Short. “We’re very gritty. We know how to put our foot down when it’s time to win and go get it done. That’s who we are.”

With Tuesday night’s win over the Indians, the Rebels have set up a dance with J.L. Mann at home on May 2. Byrnes swept a two-game set with Mann in the regular season.

The winner moves to the 5-A District 4 bracket championship and inches closer to the upper state semifinals.

A marathon and not a sprint, The Rebels are taking their playoff journey one game at a time.

“That’s the thing about baseball, man. You’ve got to win a minimum of eight playoff games to win a state championship. That’s almost a third of your regular season over three weeks,” said Hollifield. “So we’re just taking it game by game.

“We don’t care what name is on the other team’s jersey. Whoever’s in front of us, we’ll come out and play our game. That’s all we can control.”

GAME RECAP

Gaffney 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 8H 3E

Byrnes 1 1 1 3 1 5 X - 12 10H 0E

BYRNES STAT LEADERS

Connor Crenshaw - 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 R

Nic Degler - 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB

Jaxson Camp - 1-1, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB

Winning Pitcher: Jake Short - 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

